Lego Technic creates mechanical engineering tests in first China activation

The work, delivered by Jack Morton Worldwide, aims to bring to life the brand’s "Build for real" ethos and show off its functional systems.

Visitors are able to take part in challenges to inspired by mechanical engineering such as a crash test challenge for the Whack and Bash product series; a parking challenge for the All-Terrain Tow Truck; and a mechanical motor wall-building test for the Rough Terrain Crane.

There is also a chance to view a functioning motorised Bugatti Chiron engine created by Lego Technic pieces.

Lili Rui, brand marketing manager, China, Lego, said: "We wanted the first live experience we created in China to reveal the depth of Lego to this market. Technic offers a wonderful opportunity to explore and discover and we’re delighted that this experience truly captures that and brings it to life."

The event is running in Beijing until 12 August and is supported by a PR and social campaign.