Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lego unveils new UK marketing leader

Isabel Graham takes up the role as Marius Lang moves on to become general manager for Lego Group in the Benelux region.

Isabel Graham: will move to new Lego role in October
Isabel Graham: will move to new Lego role in October

The Lego Group has appointed Isabel Graham as head of marketing UK and Ireland division. 

Having worked across the Lego Group for almost 10 years, Graham most recently was head of marketing for the Nordics division, a role she took up in November 2019. Prior to this, she was brand director Americas marketing for two years.

Graham, who switches to her new role in October, will be replacing Marius Lang who is moving into the role of general manager Benelux for the Lego Group from 1 August 2021.

Lang joined the Lego Group as marketing director direct-to-consumer EMEA in June 2014 before becoming senior director marketing direct-to-consumer EMEA in 2016. He has been head of marketing for the UK and Ireland division since August 2017.

Christian Pau, general manager, UK & Ireland, at the Lego Group, said: "Isabel has shown exceptional marketing and leadership capabilities during her previous roles and I'm excited to have her join our team."

Graham added: "I am thrilled to be taking on this role and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for the Lego brand to the UK and Ireland business."

In March, Lego launched its music video app, Lego Vidiyo, created in partnership with Universal Music Group. The app, aimed at seven- to 10-year-olds, lets users direct, produce and star in their own videos using tracks from UMG artists.

As part of the campaign for the app, the brand's new character L.L.A.M.A – a DJ and music-producing llama – went backstage at The Voice UK. L.L.A.M.A has also signed a global record deal with UMG. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

July 22, 2021