Lego unveils new UK marketing leader

The Lego Group has appointed Isabel Graham as head of marketing UK and Ireland division.

Having worked across the Lego Group for almost 10 years, Graham most recently was head of marketing for the Nordics division, a role she took up in November 2019. Prior to this, she was brand director Americas marketing for two years.

Graham, who switches to her new role in October, will be replacing Marius Lang who is moving into the role of general manager Benelux for the Lego Group from 1 August 2021.

Lang joined the Lego Group as marketing director direct-to-consumer EMEA in June 2014 before becoming senior director marketing direct-to-consumer EMEA in 2016. He has been head of marketing for the UK and Ireland division since August 2017.

Christian Pau, general manager, UK & Ireland, at the Lego Group, said: "Isabel has shown exceptional marketing and leadership capabilities during her previous roles and I'm excited to have her join our team."

Graham added: "I am thrilled to be taking on this role and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for the Lego brand to the UK and Ireland business."

In March, Lego launched its music video app, Lego Vidiyo, created in partnership with Universal Music Group. The app, aimed at seven- to 10-year-olds, lets users direct, produce and star in their own videos using tracks from UMG artists.

As part of the campaign for the app, the brand's new character L.L.A.M.A – a DJ and music-producing llama – went backstage at The Voice UK. L.L.A.M.A has also signed a global record deal with UMG.