Legoland launches AR experience at Windsor Resort

Legoland has created an augmented reality experience as part of its new area of the park, Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures.

When exploring the area at Legoland Windsor Resort, visitors will come across four Lego statues of mythical creatures: a chimera, alicorn, hydra and sky lion. Scanning special plaques, which carry branded Mythica codes and accompany the statues, reveals their real-world characters in AR. These appear through a vortex. Users can take selfies with the creatures, collect digital cards about the characters and learn more about their backstory via the app.

In addition, 3D portals can be placed either at home or in the park using the AR function, through which users can visit four different areas of the magical realm: the Magical Forest, Hidden Valley, Raging Seas and Mount Lava. In each location, visitors can discover more about the animals, flora and fauna that exist in Mythica by collecting orbs and receiving special golden digital cards for their collection.

To promote the attraction, Legoland has released the spot "Lego Mythica: Where your imagination rules", created by Now. In the film, a young Lego fan is transported from her bedroom to Mythica.

Staff at the resort can give two "Pop badges" that feature special Lego Mythica designs. These open spy-holes into the realm when the artwork on the badges is scanned using the AR function to reveal exclusive glimpses. "Pop badges" are collectable and will be released throughout the year at various Merlin attractions. These experiences can also be captured with photos or videos to download and share.

The AR experience, created using Zappar's technology, is activated via the Legoland Windsor Resort app, which users are encouraged to download before they enter the site.

Through Immersive technologies, Legoland aims to enhance the resort experience, by providing a virtual journey alongside visitors' real-world trips.

Ash Tailor, vice-president global brand and marketing director for Legoland, said: "Mythica is all about championing creativity and firing the imagination of kids who are our real heroes. Through the incredible flying theatre experience, a first for the UK, and the magic of AR, we're able to bring this brand new world to life for kids like never before at Legoland Windsor and really show the journey from Lego characters to mythical creatures."