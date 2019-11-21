Lego's festive mission to encourage creativity in children



Lego's Christmas activation at the Savoy hotel in London aims to excite children into building and creativity.

The designs for the installations were inspired by children’s ideas and have been constructed to have the greatest appeal to young imaginations.

The Producers, which is delivering the project, enlisted the help of children to help the agency take a "kids first" approach. In an alternative take on Twleve Days of Christmas, 12 festive models are on display until 3 January, including "a dragon-shaped christmas tree", "a princess rocket castle" and "carrots rabbit chasing".

Nicola Morgan-Hulme, senior brand relations manager for UK and Ireland at Lego, said: "Creativity is going to be an important 21st-century skill. So what we're trying to do is to get kids to be really excited about building, get creative and make sure it stays on their radar."

The latest activity continues Lego's global brand campaign "Rebuild the world", which encourages people to express creativity throughout their lives.