Leith reports revenue rise for 2021

Creative agency says growth was driven by client wins in its healthcare and digital divisions.

Leith: grew its headcount to 131 during 2021. (L-R) Richard Marsham, Vic Milne and Brian Coane
Scottish creative agency Leith has reported an increase in revenue to £11.5m for the year ended 31 December 2021. 

This is compared to a revenue of £9.8m in 2020, and the agency stated that growth had been driven by client wins in its healthcare and digital divisions. It has also grown its headcount to 131 during the year.

Leith detailed that one of its main assignments was an international vaccine awareness campaign for the Geneva-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

It also added National Lottery, Worldwide Cancer Research, Scottish Salmon Company, Skills Development Scotland and L’Oreal to its client roster. 

Leith's clients also include Irn-Bru, NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland, Network Rail, Edrington Group, Nando’s, the Scottish Government and the World Wide Fund for Nature.  

Leith, which was founded in 1984 and bought by Cello Group in 2004, merged with fellow Cello agency Signal at the start of 2020. It said that the 2021 results marked the first full year of trading since the merger. 

Richard Marsham, group managing partner at Leith, said: “2021 was a record year for the agency, in spite of it being a challenging year on so many fronts.   

“Our mantra is around what we describe as ‘bold ideas that make a difference’, an approach that has helped us to secure new business across the UK and increasingly on the international front.” 

He added: “It's also notable that we have developed leading edge expertise in the healthcare sector, including in pharmaceuticals and increasingly in areas like mental health and wellbeing, gained through a combination of tapping into the know-how of our parent group Cello, which has deep and longstanding industry experience, and working on large, international campaigns with big brand names and industry groups.”

During 2021, Leith appointed Vic Milne as its new head of strategy, replacing David Amers who had held the role for 26 years.  

The creative agency stated that it expected headcount to grow to more than 140 by the end of 2022. 

