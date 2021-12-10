Leo Burnett hires pair to strengthen 'populist creativity'

Leo Burnett London has announced two senior appointments, with Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen joining the agency as creative director and creative director of design, respectively.

The moves follow the addition of Emma Brooke, another creative director, in October.

Rowntree’s CV includes stints at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi, R/GA and Drum, working with clients such as Nike, Fifa and Bodyform. She has been on the judging panels at Young Cannes Lions, D&AD New Blood and the Gerety awards, and hosts the This Way Up career podcast.

Allen joins from MullenLowe, where, as head of design, he worked on campaigns for Amazon, Costa, French Connection, NHS, Wagamama and Zoopla. He started out at 101, the agency set up by Leo Burnett London’s executive creative director, Mark Elwood.

Elwood praised the duo for their creative energy and experience.

“Rebecca is just brilliant and comes with some fascinating side hustles that’ll help inspire more of that populist creativity Leo Burnett and our clients are all about,” he said.

“She is a creative powerhouse with a wealth of experience in digital and social, and I cannot wait for us to deliver our first work together for Kellogg’s.

“Dave has grown into one of the most naturally gifted designers in the industry and runs a tight ship. He’s going to be fantastic at leading our brilliant design department.”

Both Rowntree and Allen start immediately and will report to Elwood and global chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working as a freelancer for some really great clients and agencies,” Rowntree said. “But now’s the time to find a home again."

Allen added: “The enormous emphasis placed on creative craft here is clear in the agency’s creative output. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”