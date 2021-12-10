Matt Barker
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Leo Burnett hires pair to strengthen 'populist creativity'

Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen will make an immediate start at the agency.

Mark Elwood (left), Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen
Mark Elwood (left), Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen

Leo Burnett London has announced two senior appointments, with Rebecca Rowntree and David Allen joining the agency as creative director and creative director of design, respectively. 

The moves follow the addition of Emma Brooke, another creative director, in October

Rowntree’s CV includes stints at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi, R/GA and Drum, working with clients such as Nike, Fifa and Bodyform. She has been on the judging panels at Young Cannes Lions, D&AD New Blood and the Gerety awards, and hosts the This Way Up career podcast. 

Allen joins from MullenLowe, where, as head of design, he worked on campaigns for Amazon, Costa, French Connection, NHS, Wagamama and Zoopla. He started out at 101, the agency set up by Leo Burnett London’s executive creative director, Mark Elwood.

Elwood praised the duo for their creative energy and experience. 

“Rebecca is just brilliant and comes with some fascinating side hustles that’ll help inspire more of that populist creativity Leo Burnett and our clients are all about,” he said.  

“She is a creative powerhouse with a wealth of experience in digital and social, and I cannot wait for us to deliver our first work together for Kellogg’s. 

“Dave has grown into one of the most naturally gifted designers in the industry and runs a tight ship. He’s going to be fantastic at leading our brilliant design department.”

Both Rowntree and Allen start immediately and will report to Elwood and global chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working as a freelancer for some really great clients and agencies,” Rowntree said. “But now’s the time to find a home again."

Allen added: “The enormous emphasis placed on creative craft here is clear in the agency’s creative output. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How to harness the power of Connected TV

How to harness the power of Connected TV

Promoted

December 10, 2021
“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

Promoted

December 10, 2021
BRANDS
Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers?

Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Promoted

December 09, 2021