Leo Burnett lands Vision Express creative business

Vision Express has appointed Leo Burnett London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Karmarama and TBWA\London.

The incumbent was Dare (part of Oliver), which took on the business when it merged with MCBD in 2011.

Starting immediately, Leo Burnett will be responsible for all creative output and strategic direction of the brand, during an "incredibly exciting" time for Vision Express, according to marketing director Jane Exon.

"We are delighted to appoint Leo Burnett as our lead creative agency," Exon said.

"During the pitch process, we saw outstanding talent and creative. The team at Leo Burnett have won against stiff competition and we look forward to developing a great partnership."

The brand’s review began in November 2019, with chemistry meetings taking place at the beginning of December.

While the process was on hold over the festive period, agencies vying for the business were briefed in January, with AAR assisting on the pitch. The list was whittled down to four, with pitches taking place last week, while two took part in the final pitch in Vision Express’ Nottingham-based head office on Wednesday

Charlie Rudd, chief executive of Leo Burnett London, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the team at Vision Express.

"From our very first meeting, we have been highly motivated about the enormous opportunity in this market and the role of broad, populist comms in delivering it. We can’t wait to get our work out there."

Previous ads by the brand include 2009’s "Eyeballs", "Not again" and "Vision taken seriously", starring Dame Julie Walters.