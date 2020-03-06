Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Leo Burnett lands Vision Express creative business

Brand called review in November.

Vision Express: Dare has worked with brand since 2011
Vision Express: Dare has worked with brand since 2011

Vision Express has appointed Leo Burnett London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Karmarama and TBWA\London.

The incumbent was Dare (part of Oliver), which took on the business when it merged with MCBD in 2011.

Starting immediately, Leo Burnett will be responsible for all creative output and strategic direction of the brand, during an "incredibly exciting" time for Vision Express, according to marketing director Jane Exon.

"We are delighted to appoint Leo Burnett as our lead creative agency," Exon said.

"During the pitch process, we saw outstanding talent and creative. The team at Leo Burnett have won against stiff competition and we look forward to developing a great partnership."

The brand’s review began in November 2019, with chemistry meetings taking place at the beginning of December.

While the process was on hold over the festive period, agencies vying for the business were briefed in January, with AAR assisting on the pitch. The list was whittled down to four, with pitches taking place last week, while two took part in the final pitch in Vision Express’ Nottingham-based head office on Wednesday

Charlie Rudd, chief executive of Leo Burnett London, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the team at Vision Express. 

"From our very first meeting, we have been highly motivated about the enormous opportunity in this market and the role of broad, populist comms in delivering it. We can’t wait to get our work out there."

Previous ads by the brand include 2009’s "Eyeballs", "Not again" and "Vision taken seriously", starring Dame Julie Walters.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

March 03, 2020
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020