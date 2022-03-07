Leo Burnett London appoints Meta producer as head of production and innovation

Leo Burnett London has appointed Meta’s Natalie Kozlowska to the new role of head of production and innovation.

In her position, Kozlowska will support chief production officer Emily Marr and build on the agency’s digital and traditional skills in the production department.

Alongside Marrr, Kozlowska will lead on the TUI account, which Leo Burnett won in late 2020, launching its first work for in late 2021.

Marr named Kozlowska’s knowledge of the metaverse as “invaluable” to the agency, and added: “Natalie was my first hire at Mother. She has all the brilliant skills of a producer plus the foresight and agility to think ahead and move with and beyond the industry.

“Her learnings as well as extensive knowledge will help ensure that as an agency, we are continually evolving.”

As a senior producer for Meta Creative Experiences, Kozlowska was responsible for Meta’s social content for Facebook Blue App UK and also played a role in Meta’s development within the Metaverse.

It marks a return to Leo Burnett for Kozlowska, who began her advertising career at the agency in 2008 and worked at the agency for over six years.

She has also worked at Motel Company, where she oversaw Klarna’s first UK campaign, Droga5, and Mother.

Kozlowska said: “This is a particularly exciting time for production across an ever-evolving landscape. My experience has provided me with invaluable insights in a rapidly developing digital world, which I’m looking forward to exploring with Leo’s clients and the agency’s talented team.”