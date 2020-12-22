Emmet McGonagle
Leo Burnett set to land TUI creative account

Agency won against Fold7, TBWA\London and UK incumbent VMLY&R.

TUI: pitch was announced in September
Leo Burnett is poised to win TUI's global creative account, following a creative pitch that has been running since September.

The agency has been pitching against Fold7, TBWA\London and UK incumbent VMLY&R London, in what Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer at TUI, has called "the most joyous" part of her job this year.

Leo Burnett will be tasked with "applying fresh thinking and applying a global lens" to the brand after a troublesome year for the travel industry.

Campaign reported earlier this week that TUI wants to move beyond connecting with customers for a fortnight at a time. Leo Burnett will develop a travel platform that includes an option for customers to book excursions for their holidays, as well as a major brand campaign next year.

It is understood that final contracts are still being drawn up for the win.

A spokeswoman for TUI said: "We're currently in the process of finalising our position and will be able to share more information in the new year."

Leo Burnett did not confirm the win. 

Earlier this week, Tui launched a remixed ad by the brand’s in-house creative team targeting families and young couples to highlight the joys of going abroad. 

