Leo Burnett set for 'new chapter' with Chancery Lane relocation

Gareth Collins: will run both Leo Burnett and Fallon from new offices on Chancery Lane

In what is being positioned as the start of a new chapter for the agency – which has been under the leadership of chief executive Gareth Collins since October – Leo Burnett and Fallon will occupy the building next to Saatchi & Saatchi's 40 Chancery Lane office.

As well as offering a more convenient location for both staff and clients, with Leo Burnett long having been seen as removed from advertising's heartland, the agency will be hoping its move helps from a talent recruitment perspective.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of March.

While collaboration and skill sharing across Publicis Groupe agencies will be encouraged, it is understood there will be no changes to P&Ls and agency management structures.

The agency first moved to the former D'Arcy offices in the Warwick Building in Kensington Village in 2003, leaving its previous site in Chelsea, with the aim of building a closer relationship with follow Leo Burnett Group companies such as Masius and Arc.

Chancery Lane now forms one of a number of key sites for Publicis Groupe in London, including Publicis UK’s Baker Street offices, SapientRazorfish’s Spital Square home and Publicis Media’s new headquarters at Farringdon’s Turnmills building.

A Publicis Communications spokeswoman said the company was committed to enabling its people to work in the "most favourable locations for them to thrive".

"We now have a great opportunity to bring Leo Burnett and Fallon into Chancery Lane, one of Publicis Groupe’s new and dynamic hubs. This is an exciting new chapter for Leo Burnett and Fallon and the move will enable more seamless collaboration and access to the best talent for both our clients and people," she added.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Leo Burnett’s deputy chief executive Sarah Baumann was leaving the agency after a 16-year stay.