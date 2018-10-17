Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Leo Burnett's Mark Tutssel to receive new honour from Epica Awards

Tutssel will be honoured for being 'a tireless initiator of ground-breaking creative work' in Amsterdam next month.

Leo Burnett's Mark Tutssel to receive new honour from Epica Awards

The Epica Awards has announced that Mark Tutssel, executive chairman of Leo Burnett, will be the first recipient of its Creative Leaders Tribute at its ceremony in Amsterdam next month.

Tutssel has been global chief creative officer at the Publicis Groupe network since 2006. He became its first creative leader since Leo Burnett himself when he was named executive chairman in February. Tutssel moved to the US in 2002, having previously been executive creative director at Leo Burnett London.

Winning multiple awards on clients including McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Samsung, Tutssel he was appointed to head the global creative board at Publicis Communications in 2016.

The Creative Leaders Tribute award was launched to honour those who have shown a career-long commitment to supporting and enhancing creativity.

Epica’s editorial director, Mark Tungate, said there had never been any doubt that Tutssel would be the award’s first recipient, adding: "From both his career and our own interactions with him, it’s clear that Mark is a tireless initiator and supporter of ground-breaking creative work."

Tutssel said: "I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented people and brave brands throughout my career. I truly believe creativity is the driving force behind our business and I always will be a champion of it."

The ceremony takes place at the KIT Royal Tropical Institute on 15 November.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

MEDIA
Is your tech having better conversations than you?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Is your tech having better conversations than you?