Leo Burnett’s new campaign for McDonald’s will give you the giggles

McDonald’s has launched a new brand platform, "Fancy a McDonald’s?", which taps into those moments of light-hearted relief with a whole lot of giggling.

The launch ad, Laughter, features no dialogue, simply the giggles, titters and roars of laughter forming the threads that glue human experiences together when you let go of life’s pressures and enjoy.

Steven Howells, director of marketing and media at McDonald’s, said: “Our ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ platform invites the nation to let go of the daily pressures and expectations of life and savour a small but joyful moment of release. McDonald’s role in society is to enable our customers to simply enjoy, which has never been more relevant or important.”

The 60-second spot was created by Andrew Long, James Millers and Joe Miller at Leo Burnett London, and directed by Billy Boyd Cape through Academy Films. All media was planned and bought by the team at OMD.

The first instalment of the campaign will run throughout the summer in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with TV, out-of-home and social media advertising, as well as a partnership with Global Radio.

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “When someone says ‘Fancy a McDonald’s’ it’s rarely an invitation you turn down. In this beautifully, simple film, we show what taking a moment to let go of life’s pressures feels like through the simple joy of laughter. A McDonald’s can nourish the soul as well as the body.”