Less than half top CMOs deem HFSS regs fit for purpose

Just a quarter (26%) of the UK's leading, most senior marketers believe current regulations around alcohol, gambling, HFSS and environmental impact are fit for purpose, according to research released by the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Conversely, nearly three-fifths (58%) felt rules for advertising to children were lax, 54% considered HFSS regulations unfit for purpose and 34% wanted to see stricter rule applied to alcohol marketing. There was stronger consensus around gambling and environmental regulatory issues. Nearly three-quarters (72%) backed stronger regulations for betting and 76% wanted to see more marketing restrictions for products that damage the environment.

The CMO 50 report was put together after the CIM quizzed 50 senior marketers from a mix of corporations, charities and marketing agencies, with two-thirds of respondents in-house and the remainder agency side.

The research unearthed some positive aspects to post-pandemic life for brands. With the UK's re-emergence from lockdown now a distinct possibility, marketers collectively scored the prospects for the future of their organisations at 81 out of 100, despite the fact that 57% had marketing budgets cut in the past 12 months.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of in-house marketers believed that Covid uncertainy had actively helped the reputation of their brands, while just over half (52%) believed that the marketing sector was stronger now than five years ago. Just 20% believed it was weaker.

Issues around brand safety and advertising on social networks that carry hateful content were clearly top of mind for many marketers. The vast majority (92%) of those interviewed believed that brands should pull ads from social media that fail to protect users and 86% felt platforms should do more, while 44% felt the protection of social media users falls outside their remits.

Overall optimism for the economy scored 62 out of 100; specifically for the marketing economy it scored 81. There was little variation between in-house and agency roles.

Chris Daly, the CIM's chief executive, said: "Marketing leaders calling for restrictions on marketing may seem counterintuitive, but it reflects a clear shift in our society towards purpose driven marketing.

"Marketers have been at the forefront of helping the nation adapt to the strictures of lockdown and, in doing so, have built stronger relationships with consumers. That hard-won reputational boost has the potential to accelerate economic growth as we emerge from lockdown, and professional marketers are rightly wary of loose regulatory controls allowing a few bad apples to sour the trust of consumers."