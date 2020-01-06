Promoted
Aerials
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

A lesson in standing out from the crowd of radio ads

Mike Sutherland, executive creative director, Adam&Eve/DDB chooses 'Meat the German Boss' for GDK as this month's winner of the Aerial Awards

A lesson in standing out from the crowd of radio ads

Winner: Chris Watson, creative, The Leith Agency

Sutherland: I chose this ad because...

...we have a thing at Adam & Eve called a ‘Dafuq’. Essentially, a ‘Dafuq’ is an idea that’s so leftfield it’s totally bonkers… but totally brilliant.

And we try our hardest to put a ‘Dafuq’ idea on the table in every client presentation.

Well, this month’s winning ad is certainly worthy of a ‘Dafuq’.

I’ve heard lots of radio spots advertising this sort of thing before. And to be honest, almost all of them sound exactly the same. They’re all saying the same thing in the same way.

But I’ve never heard it done like this before. So, hats off to the creative minds behind it. It’s a rap song. A rap song about doner kebabs. A rap song about German doner kebabs. Seriously ‘DAFUQ?’ It’s bonkers. It’s funny. It’s well written. It stands out a mile. And that’s why it’s this month’s Aerial Awards winner. 

How would you encourgae creatives to 'see radio differently'?

I failed maths at school. Badly. Like, really badly. The lessons were boring. I just wasn’t interested in what the teacher had to say. I’d switch off as soon as they started talking. 

But my art teacher was different. She was funny. She was interesting. She told us things we’d never heard before. She made us want to listen to her every word. (She’s probably also the reason I work in advertising now and not in a bank.) 

So, when it comes to writing a good radio ad, be more art teacher than maths teacher: 

  • Be interesting.
  • Be funny. 
  • Be different.
  • Make me want to listen.

Winning ad: GDK 'Meat the German Boss'

Big Zuu (raps) Kebab meat the German boss/Winning with the flavours/They never had a loss/Want another wrap, and I don’t care about the costs…Lettuce is cos/Salad is tossed/No games but it’s tastebud lacrosse… When it’s gone man, you know that suttin’ is wrong… Come to the German shop/Chop chop, know the food don’t stop/It’s in the meat hall of fame/And you know it’s cooked by a flame/GDK/Fill up your tray/Give it to your mate/It’s the best no debate/If you don’t know by now, den you’re late/German da truth/Food of the youth/I don’t have a grill, but this is the fire in the booth/I just had a meal, got a little stuck in ma tooth/It’s the real kebab, I ain’t lying it’s the truth/ Coming from a big guy, bee eye to the ZUU 

MVO Now open Renfield Street Glasgow. Opening soon Lothian Road Edinburgh. Visit germandonerkebab.com.(Script edited for length.)

Credits

Creative agency The Leith Agency
Creative Chris Watson
Producer Sarah Kenny
Facility house Clearcut Sound Studios
Sound designer Ed de Lacy
Voice Big Zuu

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Topics

Aerials logos

Previous winners

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

How to use 30 seconds well

Promoted

How to use 30 seconds well

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Why both context and content are key

Promoted

Why both context and content are key

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Promoted

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

Promoted

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

Promoted

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Promoted

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

Promoted

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Promoted

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Promoted

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Promoted

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

Promoted

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

Promoted

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

Promoted

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

Promoted

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Promoted

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'