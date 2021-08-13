‘Let’s get back on track’: rail industry tries to get people moving

The rail industry has unveiled its biggest consumer rail campaign since the start of the pandemic – entitled “Let’s get back on track.”

Amid the lifting of restrictions, Accomplice has created a spot to celebrate the network’s role in connecting people to the places and things they love the most.

The ad, directed by Max Fisher, highlights the different journeys people might take: going for walks in the countryside and wild swimming, seeing grandchildren for the first time or just going "out out” again.

The paid media campaign, by Spark Foundry, will include TV and video on demand until early September and out of home, digital and radio up to 31 October. The train operators will also carry ads on their own channels, including at rail stations.

Merel van den Boomen, marketing strategy director at Rail Delivery Group, said: “Rail is fundamental to helping people reconnect whilst also at the centre of the country's economic recovery from the pandemic, which is why the industry has come together to develop a national emotionally-engaging campaign to drive consideration of train travel and re-connect the UK."

Prior to the above-the-line campaign, Grayling worked to build national and regional PR opportunities to encourage the public to "seize a day" by train.

Ryan Lietaer, founder and chief executive at Accomplice said: “The past 12 months has reminded us just how precious it is to be connected to the people and experiences that bring meaning to our lives.

"Rail is an unbeatable way make those connections and so we built ‘Let’s get back on track’; an integrated communications platform designed to celebrate the national journey of reconnection.

"This is a campaign for all of us and the story of how we move forward together via rail.”

Rail Delivery Group worked with M&C Saatchi between 2015 and 2019, after initially hiring the agency to improve the perception of rail travel.