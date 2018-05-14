Nicola Kemp
'Lets get this shit sorted and have some fun'

Employees need to demand diversity from their organisations and creative businesses need to regain the confidence in what they do by moving a way from a business model based on charging for time.

These were the key messages from Claire Beale (pictured), global editor-in-chief of Campaign, who was speaking at the Creative Equals Future Leaders conference in London today.

She said that the industry had lost the sense of the importance and pre-eminence of its work. She explained: "When we are in the service of so many other things other than delivering a transformative creative idea we have chipped away at what creativity is."

According to Beale, one of the key reasons that  creativity has become undervalued is that the entire remuneration model is based on charging for time. She said: "You can have a brilliant transformative idea in the bath or 3am and that is not going to work if you are charging for your business based on an hourly rate."

Beale revealed when she first wrote her talk, she had declared that the industry lost its swagger, but she realised that swagger was the wrong word. "But we have lost the sense that what we do is fucking amazing and we deserve respect and support."

Commenting on why diversity is vital to success she warned that companies were doing themselves a "disservice" by not taking action to drive more inclusive working spaces.

She said: "I spend a lot of time listening to senior people talk about it [diversity] but everyone needs to demand diverse working environments. Speak up and make it clear that discrimination is unacceptable and that if you don’t put action behind your words it is meaningless.

"It feels like we have been through a period of self-loathing and it's necessary. But I hope we can get back to celebrating what we do and having some fun," Beale added.

