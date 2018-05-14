'Lets get this shit sorted and have some fun'

These were the key messages from Claire Beale (pictured), global editor-in-chief of Campaign, who was speaking at the Creative Equals Future Leaders conference in London today.

She said that the industry had lost the sense of the importance and pre-eminence of its work. She explained: "When we are in the service of so many other things other than delivering a transformative creative idea we have chipped away at what creativity is."

According to Beale, one of the key reasons that creativity has become undervalued is that the entire remuneration model is based on charging for time. She said: "You can have a brilliant transformative idea in the bath or 3am and that is not going to work if you are charging for your business based on an hourly rate."

Beale revealed when she first wrote her talk, she had declared that the industry lost its swagger, but she realised that swagger was the wrong word. "But we have lost the sense that what we do is fucking amazing and we deserve respect and support."