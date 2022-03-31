Let's talk about the A word... acceptance

As someone on the spectrum – and someone fortunate enough to be able to leverage my different-wired brain for a successful career – you might expect me to beat the drum in celebration of the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) superpowers epitomised by the achievements of people such as Andy Warhol, Sir Anthony Hopkins or Elon Musk.

But with the world in a state of crisis, I think it's more fitting to mark World Autism Day on 2 April by considering a different A word that is, nevertheless, closely intertwined with ASD and every other form of neurodiversity: acceptance.

For me, acceptance is at the heart of today – acceptance of those who see the world differently, of the value of diversity and inclusivity, and of the very real challenges associated with autism as well as its superpowers. Which means embracing kindness and empathy – neither of which may seem immediately rockstar sexy, yet both power today's sexiest, most innovative creative cultures.

At a time when many companies are seeking ways to be seen to be more diverse, all too many fail to look beyond this at the importance of true inclusivity embracing diversity in all its forms – cognitive diversity included. Yet you can't have true diversity without diversity of thinking, which is critical if your job is to come up with ideas relevant to people in every walk of life.

Organisations that make an extra effort to recruit, retain, and nurture neurodiverse workers can gain a tangible competitive advantage – they are six times more likely to innovate faster than those that don't, and eight times more likely to achieve better business results, a recent study by Deloitte found.

It's professional services firms, such as EY, financial institutions, such as JPMorgan Chase, and technology giants, such as SAP, Microsoft and Hewlett Packard, have been investing time, money, and effort to champion neurodiversity in their workplaces and among their clients – for years.

Their thinking is two-fold.

First, neurodiverse people are more likely to look at business problems in different ways. According to Juliet Bourke, adjunct professor and author of Which Two Heads are Better Than One?, employers actively recruiting a neurodiverse workforce see a 20% increase in innovation and a 30% increase in reducing risk.

Second, with research suggesting that 20% of adults with autism are unemployed, and that only 58% of people with autism between the ages of 18 and 25 work for pay, it's the right thing to do.

Isn't it strange, then, that so few creative businesses are leading the way?

Which is why I believe it's about time more should do so. And to achieve this, creative organisations, such as agencies, could and should start by building an acceptance culture.

In an acceptance culture, you recognise your own bias – the comfort so often find in "hiring people like me" – and work hard to overcome it. You create safe spaces for people to be open and honest so they can bring their real self to work. And you wise up to truly embrace and celebrate difference, while also supporting the challenges that can go hand in hand with superpowers.

Autism comes with challenges – for women, especially, when bias against their neurodiversity collides with gender bias – and it is important not to belittle that.

And you do all this because it makes business sense: improving users' experience through more diverse and inclusive creativity which, in turn boosts, business performance; improving employees' experience which, in turn, makes you a more attractive employer; and because of the trickle-down effect.

Encouraging more neurodiverse people into the workplace will, over time, trickle down to require education to shift towards being more about the individual. And it will also have an impact in the family home. More neurodiverse people in more working roles creates not just more potential jobs but, for the next generation approaching working age, hope of more life opportunities.

I'm successful, but I've had to work hard to overcome the challenge I faced when starting out.

Which is why I know that what's critical for the next generation is to create working environments where people don't get hired through a cult of personality because they are confident, extrovert and stand out – all measures that penalise the introverted and unconfident – but, instead, according to their creativity, performance and output.

No-one sets out to be biased. But bias is powered by the fear, insecurity, and the desire to play it safe: three obstacles to great creativity. So, let's get bolder. Let's challenge ourselves to be more accepting. Let's create acceptance cultures in the workplace in which there are uncomfortable yet safe spaces. Let's embrace difference.

Acceptance can unlock and create infinite possibilities. It's a powerful undercurrent that can sweep away barriers, laying foundations for the many not the few. It's a creative force. And when you get the right person in the right job that person can – and will – fly.

Wayne Deakin is global principal at Wolff Olins