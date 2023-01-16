Leveraging the buoyant employee market as a recruiter

Labour shortages are biting as businesses report increasing difficulties filling positions and finding key talent. The Confederation of British Industry recently published its findings showing that as many as 75% of UK businesses have been impacted by an inability to secure staff.

Operating on skeleton staff for many teams means that not only are they struggling to grow but they are not reaching their full potential or meeting demand. Creative and targeted recruitment can be the differentiator.

Here are some ideas to help you attract staff when everyone wants them.

Cash is king: Money talks, particularly in times of austerity. When the bills are getting harder to pay, dangling a financial carrot to a key talent in a competitor firm may secure the deal. The whole package is important from basic pay to bonus and pensions. Even when times are tough, employees keep an eye on the future and fulfilling the basic needs of being paid a comfortable living is paramount. For businesses that can, a ‘sign-on’ bonus may make a candidate do just that.

Time is precious: The pandemic has re-set presenteeism expectations. Many roles within the advertising, marketing and media industries can be fulfilled working at home or with a hybrid working pattern. Many professionals within the sector can perform their jobs at a high level remotely with some time in the office and, for a majority, the respite and cost-savings of not commuting are worth more than a higher salary. Businesses that can offer an advantageous working pattern that suits the individual will reap the benefits of landing talent from a wider candidate pool.

Experience is everything: The sector is portfolio driven and for most professionals, exposure to a client alongside work on key campaigns not only ensures they have job satisfaction and grow professionally but that they are loyal to the business. Some businesses may recruit for a specific project, campaign or client pitch. Using the tools of the trade to communicate the opportunity is a key way to creatively recruit. Targeting specific candidates with the promise of a client or media project makes the role tailored, specific and measurable, which in turn offers credible objectives and targets.

Build the brand: Enticing an employee to join you when your employee brand is weak may turn out to be the thorn in your side. It’s not achievable overnight either but takes years of dedication, listening and work. Canvassing employees for what they value in the business and what they don’t is a starting point. Evaluating what works well in the culture and fabric of the organisation is vital and then really listening to what employees want too before actioning. Your current staff are your biggest marketing tool – what they say about what it’s like to work for you is not only a primary source of information that others will trust but is also the bedrock of your reputation. Working on achieving and retaining a positive employer brand will ensure that candidates come knocking at your door.

Boost the employee experience: It’s not enough to get them through the door, it’s vital that they have a positive journey from introduction through to final screening and offer. At every stage in the process the conversation should be two-way and recruiters must listen. Ensuring the process is free of bias and discrimination is fundamental, not only for fairness but for employer brand. Following up with all candidates whatever the outcome shows that you are an employer that appreciates people’s time and effort even when they are not successful at securing employment with you.

Navigating the external economic environment must go hand in hand with recruitment initiatives that start in-house. A business is only good as its people and securing the best is not a quick fix but requires strategy, focus, creativity and importantly a willingness to be flexible.