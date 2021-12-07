Fayola Douglas
Levi’s brings in Nerds Collective for youth culture research

Work on three projects will begin immediately.

Levi's: Marcus Rashford appeared in the brands April campaign
Levi's has appointed Nerds Collective to deliver three strategy and research projects focused on youth culture.

The work was won in three separate competitive pitches.

Nerds Collective, which changed its name from Urban Nerds as part of an anti-racism pledge in 2020, delivers insight, strategy and activation at the frontline of youth and culture marketing.

The projects comprise Levi's 501 European cultural marketing communication strategy and activation; a London centric Gen-Z culture research project; and investigating the future of denim trends amongst Gen-Z on the British high street.

Quentin Renson, brand activation director EMEA, Levi's said: "Nerds has a unique understanding of the youth culture combined with a great ability to translate brutal truths into opportunities for brands. A winning combo!"

Luke Hodson, founder of Nerds Collective, added: "We are excited to be collaborating with Levi's. They share our enthusiasm for cultural intelligence and finding purposeful routes into youth culture. No doubt Levi's 501 will be making big moves next year."

In April Levi's launched "Buy better, wear longer" by AKQA that starred Marcus Rashford, Jaden Smith and Emma Chamberlain. The campaign highlighted the environmental impacts of clothing production and consumption and positioned Levi's as an alternative to "fast fashion".

Added 4 hours ago
Added 26 hours ago
Added 28 hours ago
