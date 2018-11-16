Gurjit Degun
Levi's creates Liverpool music space with rapper Loyle Carner to support young artists

Six-month initiative will teach young talent about the music industry.

Levi’s has opened a music studio in Liverpool in partnership with rapper Loyle Carner to support young talent in the area.

The move is part of the Levi’s Music Project, a global initiative that gives young people the chance to learn about the music industry as a potential career path.

For the six-month initiative in Liverpool, Levi’s has set up a fully equipped studio at the Liverpool Lighthouse community centre. Carner will mentor the young artists, along with other industry experts, to teach them about songwriting, performance techniques, building a social media presence and more.

The scheme culminates at the Liverpool Sound City festival, where Levi’s will give the young artists a chance to showcase their work. The event takes place in May 2019.

The Levi’s Music Project launched in 2015 and has previously worked with artists including Skepta, Everything Everything and Mist.

Richard Hurren, vice-president for north Europe at Levi’s said: "The Levi's Music Project has been and will continue to be instrumental in giving broader access to music. Liverpool is the perfect place to expand the project to this year with its rich and diverse music history – we can't wait to see the talent that comes out of this year's project."

