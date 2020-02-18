Lewis Capaldi fronts campaign for Samsung Galaxy S20

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will star in a series of ads for Samsung during tonight's Brit Awards on ITV as part of a new campaign developed by Taylor Herring.

The wider integrated campaign includes a secret gig, a big-screen live feed to UK shopping centres, a Facebook live stream and in-store activations.

The three 30-second spots will air over a single ad break and tell the story of a surprise "pop-up" gig that took place in London’s Covent Garden on Saturday (15 February), when Capaldi played an unannounced set to shoppers in Seven Dials Market.

Taylor Herring oversaw a live stream, which was shot and mixed live on Samsung Galaxy S20 phones to digital screens at Piccadilly Circus, Westfield and the Samsung KX store.

Taylor Herring and its production arm, St Marks Studios, also produced the live event and the TV spots, led by chief creative officer Peter Mountstevens in partnership with Alex Conaway, brand lead for Samsung.

Mountstevens said: "This has been the most challenging, exciting and ambitious work we have undertaken in the agency’s 20-year history. The entire campaign was created on a four-week timeline.



"Lewis was a natural choice for Samsung; he has huge appeal within our core target market, he brought his vibrant personality and sense of humour to the campaign, which lends the content an authenticity which is often lacking in other brand partnerships."

The videos highlight the functionality of the new S20 device, with a focus on its camera’s "8K snap" and "space zoom" functions.

"Samsung briefed us to take a non-traditional and brave approach to the TV advertising element," Mountstevens added.

"The first ad features a lot of creative input from Lewis himself in terms of filming and scripting, whereas the additional two adverts are performance-based showcasing the concert."

