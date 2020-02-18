Stephen Delahunty
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lewis Capaldi fronts campaign for Samsung Galaxy S20

Ads will show during Brits tonight.

Capaldi: did surprise performance in Covent Garden
Capaldi: did surprise performance in Covent Garden

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will star in a series of ads for Samsung during tonight's Brit Awards on ITV as part of a new campaign developed by Taylor Herring.

The wider integrated campaign includes a secret gig, a big-screen live feed to UK shopping centres, a Facebook live stream and in-store activations.

The three 30-second spots will air over a single ad break and tell the story of a surprise "pop-up" gig that took place in London’s Covent Garden on Saturday (15 February), when Capaldi played an unannounced set to shoppers in Seven Dials Market.

Taylor Herring oversaw a live stream, which was shot and mixed live on Samsung Galaxy S20 phones to digital screens at Piccadilly Circus, Westfield and the Samsung KX store.

Taylor Herring and its production arm, St Marks Studios, also produced the live event and the TV spots, led by chief creative officer Peter Mountstevens in partnership with Alex Conaway, brand lead for Samsung.

Mountstevens said: "This has been the most challenging, exciting and ambitious work we have undertaken in the agency’s 20-year history. The entire campaign was created on a four-week timeline.

"Lewis was a natural choice for Samsung; he has huge appeal within our core target market, he brought his vibrant personality and sense of humour to the campaign, which lends the content an authenticity which is often lacking in other brand partnerships."

The videos highlight the functionality of the new S20 device, with a focus on its camera’s "8K snap" and "space zoom" functions.

"Samsung briefed us to take a non-traditional and brave approach to the TV advertising element," Mountstevens added.

"The first ad features a lot of creative input from Lewis himself in terms of filming and scripting, whereas the additional two adverts are performance-based showcasing the concert."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020