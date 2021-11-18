LG delivers secret test-drive gaming experience

LG delivered a secret test-drive gaming experience to celebrate the launch of the racing video game Forza Horizon 5.

At Dunsfold Park in Surrey, the filming location for Top Gear, winners of an online ballot attended a two-day experience centred on an immersive driving simulator fitted out with a range of LG technology.

Inspired by "barn finds", an open-world racer activity in Forza Horizon 5, where rare cars can be found, the simulator was hidden in plain sight, housed in a mirrored cube on the Dunsfold Park runway.

Powered by LG OLED TVs, an "LG OLED dream gaming setup" was created to showcase how the LG products have taken gamers into consideration. Guests played Forza Horizon 5, ahead of the game's global launch, with extended gaming sessions on Xbox Series X consoles and LG OLED displays, and interactive gaming experiences with 4D environmental aspects. The gaming set-up consisted of a military-grade hydraulic seat, designed for use in fighter pilot simulations, which reacted in real-time to the game. There were also wind fans and surround-sounds accompanied by smells of the tracks.

The integrated campaign, called "LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5 Unleashed", was created by Imagination and included influencer-led paid media content.

Influencers Benny Central, Aarav, James Buckley and Vikram Singh Barn (also known as Vikkstar) appear in a film produced by Imagination in which they put their driving skills to the test on the Dunsfold Park track, before battling it out on Forza Horizon 5 in the "LG OLED dream gaming setup". The spot was broadcast to the wider gaming audience online, forming part of a broader, post-event influencer and paid media campaign for maximum exposure and reach.

Alex Sanghoon Yeo, TV product director for LG UK, said: "Gaming is one of the fastest-growing segments for the TV market, and we have taken the needs of gamers into deep consideration with the development of LG OLED TVs. With our self-lit pixel technology boasting superior picture quality with vibrant, natural colours and infinite contrast, combined with the inclusion of 120Hz refresh rates and the many benefits of HDMI 2.1 connectivity, gamers will feel deeply immersed into the cinematic blockbuster quality of games like Forza Horizon 5.

"For years, LG has been at the forefront of TV technology innovation for home cinema, and we're excited to bring our expertise to the table and be a part of the development of next-generation gaming experiences. We're just getting started."

Jiri Bures, executive creative director for Imagination, added: "By partnering with LG, we have created an experience that takes gamers on a full-throttle, high-octane ride through virtual landscapes using the pinnacle of TV technology.

"As the next generation of gaming unveils its potential, this partnership has put LG at the forefront of this exciting culture, creating a newsworthy experience and content that revealed the latest screen technology to avid gamers."