LG takes magical journey through surreal landscapes to promote TVs

LG Electronics has launched a global campaign to lend appeal to its OLED TV range.

The work was created by The & Partnership London after being appointed LG’s lead global creative agency for the OLED TV range following an international competitive pitch.

The “Light up your world” campaign will run across above-the-line and online channels. It features a 90-second ad, shorter cut-down spots, print and out-of-home executions.

The film shows a woman’s magical journey as she follows a vivid light through surreal environments. She passes a magical fish, a futuristic cityscape, an endless room of colour and a self-lit tree, the latter of which will also appear in print and outdoor ads.

The work was created by Carl Storey and Dan Dehlavi, and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue Films. It was filmed in Prague during lockdown last year.

JS Lee, senior vice-president at LG Electronics, said: “The & Partnership impressed us with their emotional storytelling. We’re incredibly excited about the ‘Light up your world’ campaign and can’t wait to see it drive increased global awareness of our unrivalled OLED technology.”

Gary Simmons, managing director at The & Partnership London, added: “LG’s OLED technology has led the industry for a number of years, and with this emotive campaign we want customers to truly feel and experience those technological benefits.”