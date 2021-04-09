Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

LG takes magical journey through surreal landscapes to promote TVs

A 90-second ad is the first work for the brand by The & Partnership London.

LG Electronics has launched a global campaign to lend appeal to its OLED TV range. 

The work was created by The & Partnership London after being appointed LG’s lead global creative agency for the OLED TV range following an international competitive pitch.

The “Light up your world” campaign will run across above-the-line and online channels. It features a 90-second ad, shorter cut-down spots, print and out-of-home executions.

The film shows a woman’s magical journey as she follows a vivid light through surreal environments. She passes a magical fish, a futuristic cityscape, an endless room of colour and a self-lit tree, the latter of which will also appear in print and outdoor ads.

The work was created by Carl Storey and Dan Dehlavi, and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue Films. It was filmed in Prague during lockdown last year. 

JS Lee, senior vice-president at LG Electronics, said: “The & Partnership impressed us with their emotional storytelling. We’re incredibly excited about the ‘Light up your world’ campaign and can’t wait to see it drive increased global awareness of our unrivalled OLED technology.” 

Gary Simmons, managing director at The & Partnership London, added: “LG’s OLED technology has led the industry for a number of years, and with this emotive campaign we want customers to truly feel and experience those technological benefits.” 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Test is best: how to maximise creativity in performance marketing

Test is best: how to maximise creativity in performance marketing

Promoted

March 31, 2021
TV's near future: everything you need to know

TV's near future: everything you need to know

Promoted

March 31, 2021