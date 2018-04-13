Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Lib Dem leader wants UK Parliament to make Sorrell findings public

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable is reportedly threatening to use parliamentary privilege powers to expose WPP's findings following an investigation into Sir Martin Sorrell.

Knights clash: Cable, left, and Sorrell
Knights clash: Cable, left, and Sorrell

Sorrell dramatically resigned as WPP chief executive on Saturday night but the company has said it will not make public its findings of an investigation into personal misconduct. 

The investigation has concluded and Sorrell strongly denied the claims, which involved use of company funds which WPP said was "not material".

But Cable accused WPP of sweeping the claims "under the carpet" and said there was  a "real lack of transparency", the BBC reported.

Cable said he will "seek to establish within parliament the outcome of the investigation into WPP’s Martin Sorrell", according to Bloomberg correspondent David Hellier on Twitter. 

— david hellier (@hellierd) April 16, 2018

The Liberal Democrats have form on using parliament’s legal immunity from civil or criminal liability in what is said in the House of Commons or House of Lords to drive greater transparency in business. 

Earlier this year Cable used parliamentary privilege to allege that Santander UK boss Nathan Bostock was "responsible" for unethical behaviour over a company restructure.

In 2011 former Lib Dem MP John Hemming famously named Ryan Giggs as having an injunction over an alleged affair.

A spokesman for WPP said it would not comment further on the Sorrell investigation.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
EE's real-time red carpet brings glamour home: Pick of the Month

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

EE's real-time red carpet brings glamour home: Pick of the Month

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48 Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #48 Shaun McIlrath on Lacoste, Southern Comfort and VB

MEDIA
Reimagine Advertising at Media360

Promoted

April 13, 2018

Reimagine Advertising at Media360

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Under Armour's Joshua film knocks out the rest

Promoted

April 12, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Under Armour's Joshua film knocks out the rest