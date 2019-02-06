Liberty London to host live drawing classes

Liberty London is staging two life drawing sessions at its newly opened Liberty Loft space at its store on Regent Street.

The luxury department store is teaming up with Soho Life Drawing, an organisation dedicated to making drawing more accessible and affordable and seeks to raise the minimum wage for models.

The sessions are taking place on 12 and 26 February and form part of Liberty's "Second home" campaign, which invites a number of curators to interpret their Liberty habitats with hand-picked edits.