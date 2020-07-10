Lidl appoints We Are Social as retained social media agency

Supermarket chain Lidl has hired We Are Social to handle social media marketing, influencer marketing and community management after a pitch.

Lidl had previously used integrated agency Dentsu X for social media and called a pitch at the end of 2019 in order to "explore new multichannel support". Ogilvy and Omnicom's OMD UK/Drum was also involved in a process managed by AAR.

We Are Social’s remit includes defining Lidl’s overarching social media and community management communications strategy, handling all influencer activity and working with the retailer's roster of agency partners on key campaigns.

It will also be responsible for developing content for Lidl’s social channels.

360i won Lidl's social media account in 2016 before being folded into Dentsu X a year ago alongside mobile shop Fetch.

"We were impressed with We Are Social throughout the pitch process," Lidl GB marketing director Claire Farrant said. "They have a proven track record in delivering world-class social media and influencer marketing campaigns and demonstrated strategic understanding of our business and the food retail sector."

A version of this story was first published in PRWeek