Arvind Hickman
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl appoints We Are Social as retained social media agency

Supermarket previously worked with 360i and successor Dentsu X.

Lidl: Facebook game featuring Brian Blessed
Lidl: Facebook game featuring Brian Blessed

Supermarket chain Lidl has hired We Are Social to handle social media marketing, influencer marketing and community management after a pitch.

Lidl had previously used integrated agency Dentsu X for social media and called a pitch at the end of 2019 in order to "explore new multichannel support". Ogilvy and Omnicom's OMD UK/Drum was also involved in a process managed by AAR.

We Are Social’s remit includes defining Lidl’s overarching social media and community management communications strategy, handling all influencer activity and working with the retailer's roster of agency partners on key campaigns. 

It will also be responsible for developing content for Lidl’s social channels.

360i won Lidl's social media account in 2016 before being folded into Dentsu X a year ago alongside mobile shop Fetch. 

"We were impressed with We Are Social throughout the pitch process," Lidl GB marketing director Claire Farrant said.  "They have a proven track record in delivering world-class social media and influencer marketing campaigns and demonstrated strategic understanding of our business and the food retail sector."

A version of this story was first published in PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
"We need to humanise technology before it dehumanises us"

"We need to humanise technology before it dehumanises us"

Promoted

July 07, 2020
Has COVID-19 left CPG consumers price sensitive and more digitally engaged?

Has COVID-19 left CPG consumers price sensitive and more digitally engaged?

Promoted

July 06, 2020
Crucial content tools for the modern marketer

Crucial content tools for the modern marketer

Promoted

July 02, 2020