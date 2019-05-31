Kim Benjamin
Lidl bigs itself up in debut campaign by Karmarama

Supermarket reminds viewers all the things it's big on.

Lidl is unveiling a new campaign that features a new take on its established "Big on quality, Lidl on price" brand promise.

The work, which is the first by Karmarama since it won the account in December 2018, focuses on the "big on…" message, honing in on the quality and range of goods in store and how the supermarket is "big on" everyday items, as well as treats and "top-up" purchases.

Ryan McDonnell, chief commercial director at Lidl UK, said: "Everyone knows we’re Lidl on price – we’re famous for our amazingly low prices – and customers love us for our deluxe ranges, British produce and award-winning products.

"Now we want to remind consumers about what we’re ‘big on’ – and that’s quality; quality where it matters most, on the everyday essentials, the things our customers care about."

The first stage of the campaign debuts during the live Sunday final of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. Media planning and buying was handled by Starcom, with strategic planning managed by OMD. The campaign will be supported by print, radio, digital, cinema, outdoor, social media, in-store and point-of-sale activity.

Nik Studzinski, chief creative officer at Karmarama, added: "We want to tell Britain what Lidl is ‘big on’. Big on quality. Big on range. Big on Britain. Our campaign does just that and it does it with energy and swagger."

