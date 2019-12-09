Lidl calls out M&S and Waitrose prices in Christmas outdoor campaign

Lidl has continued its run of poking fun at its rivals with a new poster campaign that uses Christmas cracker jokes to slate Marks & Spencer and Waitrose prices.

Positioned outside M&S and Waitrose stores, the outdoor campaign, by Karmarama, launches today and mocks the retailers' prices of Champagne, Christmas pudding and turkey by comparing them with Lidl prices.

Media planning is handled by OMD, with buying handled by Starcom. The work was created by Joe Holt and Luke Ramm, who said: "Everyone loves a cracker joke at Christmas, so we thought we’d share some with Lidl’s competitors."

The discounter has a long history of comparing its prices with rivals in its advertising.

Last Christmas, former agency TBWA\London created an outdoor campaign in which the festive ads of rivals appeared to be sabotaged. It mocked up fake M&S and Waitrose ads and then emblazoned Lidl products and prices over the top.