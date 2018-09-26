Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl creates giant bag-for-life installation for northern tour

Activation, which includes wine and food tastings, starts in Manchester.

Lidl creates giant bag-for-life installation for northern tour

Lidl, the discount supermarket chain, is setting up a touring brand experience in the north that will use a giant "bag for life" to stand out.

The activation will include one-hour wine, cheese and cured meats tastings. Lidl wants to create "memorable experiences" for customers and bring its "Big on quality, Lidl on price" promise to life.

It is using the activation to stand out in areas where footfall is high. A spokesman said: "Lidl aims to enrich families’ lives through quality products and experiences, in this instance presenting its popular wine tour offering with deluxe food items to complement the wines."

The experience will be at the Manchester Food and Drink Festival between 27 September and 2 October. It will then travel to Edinburgh and Liverpool, as well as Cardiff. CSM Live, the Chime-owned brand experience agency, is handling the activation.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now