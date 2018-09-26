Lidl creates giant bag-for-life installation for northern tour

Lidl, the discount supermarket chain, is setting up a touring brand experience in the north that will use a giant "bag for life" to stand out.

The activation will include one-hour wine, cheese and cured meats tastings. Lidl wants to create "memorable experiences" for customers and bring its "Big on quality, Lidl on price" promise to life.

It is using the activation to stand out in areas where footfall is high. A spokesman said: "Lidl aims to enrich families’ lives through quality products and experiences, in this instance presenting its popular wine tour offering with deluxe food items to complement the wines."

The experience will be at the Manchester Food and Drink Festival between 27 September and 2 October. It will then travel to Edinburgh and Liverpool, as well as Cardiff. CSM Live, the Chime-owned brand experience agency, is handling the activation.