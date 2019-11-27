Fayola Douglas
Added 24 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl enlists KT Tunstall for gigs to celebrate 100th Scottish store

Singer will also visit stores, schools and suppliers.

Lidl: ticket proceeds will be donated to charity
Lidl: ticket proceeds will be donated to charity

Lidl has enlisted pop artist KT Tunstall to perform at a series of gigs across Scotland as the supermarket opens its 100th store there.

The "Lidl live" tour will take place across four locations over a week in January, with ticket and drinks profits being donated to the STV Children’s Appeal.

Tunstall will also visit Lidl stores, local schools and Lidl’s Scottish suppliers before opening the 100th store on 25 January. The location has yet to be revealed.

Ross Millar, regional director at Lidl for Scotland, said: "We are proud to serve Scottish communities and champion the quality produce of our regional suppliers and we can think of no better way to celebrate our 100th store in Scotland than with an exciting foodie-themed tour of the country with national treasure KT Tunstall."

Get Lux is working alongside CSM Live to deliver the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now