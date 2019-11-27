Lidl enlists KT Tunstall for gigs to celebrate 100th Scottish store

Lidl has enlisted pop artist KT Tunstall to perform at a series of gigs across Scotland as the supermarket opens its 100th store there.

The "Lidl live" tour will take place across four locations over a week in January, with ticket and drinks profits being donated to the STV Children’s Appeal.

Tunstall will also visit Lidl stores, local schools and Lidl’s Scottish suppliers before opening the 100th store on 25 January. The location has yet to be revealed.

Ross Millar, regional director at Lidl for Scotland, said: "We are proud to serve Scottish communities and champion the quality produce of our regional suppliers and we can think of no better way to celebrate our 100th store in Scotland than with an exciting foodie-themed tour of the country with national treasure KT Tunstall."

Get Lux is working alongside CSM Live to deliver the project.