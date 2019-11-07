Simon Gwynn
Lidl launches first Christmas campaign by Karmarama

Spot from supermarket is packed with classic festive cues.


Lidl is continuing the "Big on" positioning launched by Karmarama earlier this year in its first Christmas campaign by the Accenture Interactive agency.

Activity launched yesterday (Wednesday) and will run across TV, broadcaster video-on-demand, radio, out-of-home, digital display, social media and in-store. The main 60-second film features a montage of common rituals in the festive season, such as FaceTiming a partner with your family and grabbing emergency chairs from the garden shed.

The work was created by Josh Welton and Jon Coates, and directed by Vince Squibb through Academy. Media planning is by OMD, media buying by Starcom and social media by 360i.

Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: "Christmas is a time for togetherness and enjoying your family traditions, whatever they are. During Christmas, we are surrounded by opulence and grandeur, and our campaign is trying to cut through that. 

"Our focus on quality at a Lidl price ensures shoppers don’t have to compromise and can have everything they want this festive season, whether it’s our acclaimed Hortus gin range, premium cheeses or free-range turkeys. That’s a Christmas you can believe in."

