Lidl opens Christmas-themed wine bar (don't worry, it's next month)

Bar will feature wine-tasting in the dark, with waiters wearing night-vision goggles.

Lidl: consumers will taste wine in the dark
Lidl is opening "Lidl Chateaux Noir", a Christmas-themed wine bar, to help its consumers pick wines without being influenced by the look of the bottle.

The pop-up follows research conducted by the supermarket that found 35% of consumers choose their wine based on the design of the bottle, while 27% base their choice on a luxury or premium label. The study was conducted by OnePoll in October, surveying 2,000 UK adults who drink wine.

Visitor will begin the experience in the "Discombobulation chamber", a candy cane-striped space that aims to confuse the senses with tricks of scale.

Guests then enter "Cellar noir", where they will take part in blind wine-tasting hosted by Lidl's master of wine, Richard Bampfield. They will be served by waiters wearing night-vision goggles.

The final space is "Salle de noel", a festive wonderland with real Christmas trees, mince pies and a cheeseboard.

Bampfield said: "At 'Lidl Chateaux Noir', we want to encourage visitors to see if they can identify a wine’s quality in a completely new setting – using darkness to dispel common prejudices that come with buying wine. This is a unique opportunity to forget everything you thought you knew about wine and come and challenge your senses with us."

The bar will open for two days from 8 November on 46 Great Titchfield Street, London, before heading to Deansgate Underground Arches, Manchester, during 16-17 November and Argyle Street Arches, Glasgow, during 23-24 November. Proceeds from the ticketed event will go to the NSPCC.

CSM Live is working alongside Good Relations to deliver the project.

