Lidl puts Dentsu X on alert with social media review

Lidl will launch a social media agency review in the new year as the supermarket "looks to explore new multichannel support".

The review is at an early stage, with Lidl set to appoint an intermediary, although it has yet to confirm which one. Dentsu X has been invited to repitch.

Dentsu Aegis Network agency 360i, which won the account in 2016, was merged into Dentsu X in July alongside two other shops, Fetch and ICUC. Patrick Affleck, UK chief executive of Fetch and former managing director of 360i in New York, was named UK chief executive of Dentsu X.

It is the third agency review for Lidl in 18 months. In June 2018, it separated its media account, with incumbent Starcom retaining buying, while OMD UK was brought on to handle planning. In August of that year, Lidl parted ways with TBWA\London after five years, appointing Karmarama to work on advertising in December 2018.

Lidl said 360i had successfully grown its social footprint and had led campaigns that highlighted its price and value offering, pointing in particular to 2016’s "The Lidl social price drop", in which price falls were linked to customers tweeting about the brand.

The retailer's market share has increased to 6.1% in the 12 weeks up to the start of December, from 4.6% in the same period in 2016, according to Kantar data.

Claire Farrant, GB marketing director at Lidl, said: "We are incredibly grateful to 360i for the work that they have delivered for us since 2016 and thank everyone on the team."