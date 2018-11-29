Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl 'sabotages' upmarket rivals with punchy outdoor campaign

Discount supermarket teases Waitrose and M&S by seemingly obscuring their poster ads.

Lidl 'sabotages' upmarket rivals with punchy outdoor campaign

Lidl has gone to extreme lengths to poke fun at its competitors after launching an outdoor campaign in which their rivals’ ads appear to be sabotaged.

The discount supermarket has launched posters that show ads for Waitrose and Marks & Spencer being obscured by Lidl's own execution that boasts about cheaper mince pies and Christmas puddings.

The Waitrose and M&S ads are not real but they depict real products and ranges that are comparable to what Lidl offers. 

Lidl’s confrontational campaign has been bought in locations within close proximity to M&S and Waitrose stores across the UK until Christmas Eve.

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at Lidl’s ad agency, TBWA\London, said: "There's always better quality and prices at Lidl and where better to tell everyone that than on the doorsteps of their competitors?"

The work was written by Geoff Smith and art directed by Simon Morris.

Lidl said the activity ties in with the brand’s wider strategy that there is no need to go to more expensive supermarkets and pay more during the festive period. The supermarket unusually splits its media account between planning (OMD UK) and buying (Starcom).

TBWA and Lidl’s relationship is due to end after after five years and the supermarket is in the latter stages of its review. Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS are pitching for the business.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond