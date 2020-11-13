Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl sends up typical Christmas ads in animation slathered with ‘emotional gravy’

‘We don’t need cutesy characters when carrots taste this good’, the narrator sings, as a Kevin-lookalike is speared with a fork.

Lidl: vegecide is no laughing matter
Lidl: vegecide is no laughing matter

Lidl has taken aim at the overused tropes of retailers’ festive ads in its own effort from Karmarama, “A Christmas you can believe in”, which launches today.

The 60-second animation opens over a snow-draped town before zooming in on a house, where a girl is leaving a mince pie on the windowsill for her robin redbreast pal – while a female vocalist sings a cutesy song about friendship. That’s until 12 seconds in, when a price appears on the screen, and the singer states: “Nope – it’s a Christmas ad from Lidl with great prices instead…”

The story then follows the girl as she runs downstairs to join Christmas dinner with the family, while the song rattles through various conventions of festive advertising, such as the slow pouring of “emotional gravy”, and an invitation to viewers to “smell the magic” of free-range British turkey.

The ad was created by Meigan Brown and Tobias Owen, and directed by Joseph Mann through Blinkink.

It is running on digital channels from this morning (14 November) and will make its TV debut tomorrow evening during I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on ITV.

At one point, Lidl’s ad appears to direct a zinger at the brand’s arch rival. When the vocalist sings, “We don’t need cutesy characters when carrots taste this good", one of the dinner guests jabs a fork into a carrot with an (upset-looking) face that calls to mind Kevin, the Christmas ad mascot of fellow German discounter Aldi.

Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “Traditional Christmas advertising campaigns follow a very traditional formula of fantastical situations, stories and food – all of which are perfect for disruption. This year, we’ve parodied these tropes to show that Lidl’s incredible quality and value can give customers a Christmas reality they really can believe in.”

Lidl has also launched a scheme called “Teaming up to tackle hunger”, which will allow shoppers to donate essential food items directly to their local community at the till, with the retailer matching each donation made.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

November 03, 2020
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020