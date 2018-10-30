Lidl shoppers take Christmas to the extreme in TBWA's swansong campaign

Shoppers take their festive preparations to the extreme in Lidl’s Christmas campaign, the last by TBWA\London for the supermarket.

A series of comic ads depicts Lidl customers who have upgraded their holiday celebrations with extravagances such as a cul-de-sac ice rink, dining-room orchestra, giant Christmas tree, imported Arctic snow, and reindeer grazing by the dinner table. The first three spots will debut on Friday (2 November) during ITV’s Coronation Street.

The "Upgrade your Christmas" campaign is intended to highlight the fact that families do not have to shop at expensive retailers to get top quality at Christmas time, while showcasing Lidl’s range of festive food and drink.

Ryan McDonnell, commercial director at Lidl UK, said: "Christmas is a time to go the extra mile when treating friends and family, and with this series of ads we want to demonstrate that Lidl is the only place to properly upgrade your festive celebrations. Our classic humour and imagination run through the series, providing Lidl laughs and mouthwatering products to marvel at."

The work was created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven and directed by Michael Clowater through Smuggler. Starcom handled media planning and buying.

Lidl split with TBWA\London in August after five years. Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS are pitching for the account.