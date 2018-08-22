Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 17 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl splits with TBWA after five years

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has parted company with its ad agency TBWA\London and called a review of its £70m account.

Lidl's ads introduced 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' last year
Lidl's ads introduced 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' last year

The Omnicom agency is not repitching for the business, which it won in 2013 when Lidl decided to crank up its advertising spend having formerly handled creative in-house.

Over TBWA’s stint Lidl increased its share of supermarket customer spend from 3.1% in 2013 to 5.5% this summer, according to Kantar Worldpanel data. TBWA's launch campaign for Lidl won a Silver IPA Effectiveness Award in 2016 and delivered £2.7bn in incremental sales.

However, Lidl has fallen behind its German discounter rival Aldi, which grew its share over the same period from 3.6% to 7.6%.

The review heralds a second shift in the supermarket advertising landscape this year following Asda’s decision to drop Saatchi & Saatchi after two years and bring in Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which had worked for Sainsbury’s for 40 years until 2016.

Lidl’s creative review comes two months after it moved its £70m media planning account to OMD UK from Starcom, which still handles the media buying.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.