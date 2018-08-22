Lidl splits with TBWA after five years

Lidl's ads introduced 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' last year

The Omnicom agency is not repitching for the business, which it won in 2013 when Lidl decided to crank up its advertising spend having formerly handled creative in-house.

Over TBWA’s stint Lidl increased its share of supermarket customer spend from 3.1% in 2013 to 5.5% this summer, according to Kantar Worldpanel data. TBWA's launch campaign for Lidl won a Silver IPA Effectiveness Award in 2016 and delivered £2.7bn in incremental sales.

However, Lidl has fallen behind its German discounter rival Aldi, which grew its share over the same period from 3.6% to 7.6%.

The review heralds a second shift in the supermarket advertising landscape this year following Asda’s decision to drop Saatchi & Saatchi after two years and bring in Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which had worked for Sainsbury’s for 40 years until 2016.

Lidl’s creative review comes two months after it moved its £70m media planning account to OMD UK from Starcom, which still handles the media buying.