Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lidl to stage gin-themed tour

The supermarket's House of Hortus pop-up gin club will showcase different-flavoured liqueurs.

Lidl to stage gin-themed tour

Guests will receive two free-pour serves from Lidl’s exclusive Hortus Gin range or other spirits from the retailer’s selection.

The experience, dubbed House of Hortus, starts in the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge, where Hortus Gin liqueurs including Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Rose & Pomegranate will be available to sample. During the event, visitors will be immersed in a sensory botanical garden, learning about gin pairings while enjoying a serve from the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin, Oriental Spiced Gin or Citrus Garden Gin.

The journey continues to the Spirits in the Sky bar, featuring a central circular bar and a starry night sky, with drinks from Lidl’s broader range.

Visitors can also opt for a customised gin and botanical experience from a dedicated team of Hortus culturalists and mixologists.

House of Hortus opens its doors in London on 26-27 October, before heading to Cardiff on 2-4 November and Edinburgh on 9-10 November.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now