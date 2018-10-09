Lidl to stage gin-themed tour

Guests will receive two free-pour serves from Lidl’s exclusive Hortus Gin range or other spirits from the retailer’s selection.

The experience, dubbed House of Hortus, starts in the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge, where Hortus Gin liqueurs including Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Rose & Pomegranate will be available to sample. During the event, visitors will be immersed in a sensory botanical garden, learning about gin pairings while enjoying a serve from the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin, Oriental Spiced Gin or Citrus Garden Gin.

The journey continues to the Spirits in the Sky bar, featuring a central circular bar and a starry night sky, with drinks from Lidl’s broader range.

Visitors can also opt for a customised gin and botanical experience from a dedicated team of Hortus culturalists and mixologists.

House of Hortus opens its doors in London on 26-27 October, before heading to Cardiff on 2-4 November and Edinburgh on 9-10 November.