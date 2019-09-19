Lidl and Starcom triumph at 2019 Digital Cinema Media Awards



Lidl's "Lidl movie moments" by Starcom scooped the Grand Prix, as well as the award for Best Use of Cinema (Large) and a high commendation in the Best Bespoke for Cinema category, at the 2019 Digital Cinema Media Awards.

The 14-month family-led cinema partnership was celebrated at a red-carpet ceremony at London's Ham Yard Hotel on 18 September, along with other winners of awards, which are run by DCM in partnership with Campaign.

"Lidl movie moments" included a brand ad created by Karmarama, plus bespoke idents and assets by DCM Studios and Contented involving five movies, including Mary Poppins Returns and Toy Story 4. It aimed to drive engagement and customer purchase by incentivising Lidl customers to increase their basket size with the opportunity to win family tickets to the cinema.

The judges, chaired by Campaign global edigtor-in-chief Claire Beale, considered it a contender in every category it entered. A "clear and compelling" entry, it was praised for its commitment in capitalising on the unique nature of the cinema environment over the long term.

The Digital Cinema Media Awards celebrate and reward the best cinema advertising launched in the past 12 months. Since their inception five years ago, the awards have evolved to attract a broad mix of brands and agencies and to showcase more bespoke-for-cinema work than ever, along with evidence of how brands can use cinema to deliver short-term sales results and play a pivotal role at the launch of a campaign.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Use of Cinema (Small)

Winner

"Grey Goose x Everyman"

Grey Goose, OMD UK

Highly commended

"ACT: communities defeat terrorism"

Counter Terrorism Policing, Wavemaker

Best Use of Cinema (Large)

Winner

"Lidl movie moments"

Lidl, Starcom

Highly commended

"One Co-op – it’s what we do"

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK

Best Bespoke for Cinema Campaign

Winner

"ACT:cCommunities defeat terrorism"

Counter Terrorism Policing, Wavemaker

Highly commended

"Lidl movie moments"

Lidl, Starcom

Best Cinema Launch Campaign

Winner

"One Co-op – it’s what we do"

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK

Best Use of Innovation in Cinema

Winner

"Innovation in cinema – John Lewis & Partners"

John Lewis & Partners, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Highly commended

"Halifax makes it happen: leading the future of cinema advertising with the UK’s first ever ScreenX campaign"

Halifax (Lloyds Banking Group), MediaCom

Best 'Marketing for Good' Cinema Campaign

Winner

"British Gas & carers UK – two sides of the story"

British Gas, MediaCom

Grand Prix

Winner

"Lidl movie moments"

Lidl, Starcom

For more, see the October issue of Campaign