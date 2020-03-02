Emmet McGonagle
Life's a game worth betting on, according to BBH's first work for Ladbrokes

Campaign focuses on gambling in racing, football and gaming.

Ladbrokes: campaign highlights excitement of gambling
Ladbrokes is celebrating the thrill of gambling with Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s first campaign for the company, "Where the nation plays", since winning the account in October 2019.

The campaign’s hero TV ad, "Game life", which debuted over the weekend, follows shoppers, drivers and sandwich-makers alike as they talk through the excitement of betting in their everyday lives.

A second spot, "The football bettors", shows a cavalcade of characters who bet on the great game, including "the frustrated manager", the overly invested screen screamer and "the nodder" (who nods between the TV and his Ladbrokes app). It ran on 29 February, featuring music from Miles Kane. 

The work was created by Nick Gill, Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, and directed by Tom Green through Stink. Media is handled by the7stars.

Dominic Grounsell, managing director of UK and Ireland digital sports brands at GVC Group, which owns Ladbrokes, said: "Ladbrokes offers a unique and appealing proposition for bettors everywhere and our new TV campaign brings to life the great excitement and pleasure that people experience when watching and betting on racing and football, and when gaming." 

The next instalment of the campaign, "The racers", is set to air on 4 March and aims to showcase the diverse range of offers available for betting enthusiasts, with specific reference to racing fans.

Nick Gill, creative director at BBH, added: "This is a campaign that embodies ‘Where the nation plays’. It’s about the nation’s bettors – all the different people across the land who bet in many different ways.

"We hope to have found a fresh language for this category and a campaign that gets to the absolute heart of the excitement of betting with Ladbrokes."

