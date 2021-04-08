Emmet McGonagle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Lil Mayo the alien returns in Samsung’s creator-focused global campaign

A tattoo artist, a rap duo, and skate crew are among the "social savvy creators" that feature.

Samsung has continued its “Awesome is for everyone” platform with a trio of ads featuring brand users from across the globe.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam and set to the mantra of "awesome screen, awesome camera, long-lasting battery life", the hero film outlines the phone’s various features – including display, camera quality, security and battery life – with the help of Bangkok tattoo artist Parangew, Michigan-based rap duo Ain't Afraid and Nigeria's first skate crew Wafflesncream.

Influencer Jonathan Neguebites dances on a beach in Rio alongside appearances from Vogue choreographer Alina Ryzhkova and Kurdish-British model and activist Deba.

It was written by Dasha Ovechkinav, art directed by Mariano Garcia Cruz and directed by Felix Brady through Stink Films.

The TV ad launched globally with digital activity, while a duo of ads – “A72/52 and A32 official introduction” and “Camera and water resistance feature” – feature India-based underwater dancer Hydroman, fashionista MaysMemes and alien Lil Mayo, who appeared in a previous ad for the brand platform.

“A72/52 and A32 official introduction” was written by Allan Stevenson, art directed by Florian Barthelmess and directed by Jonas & Julien through Radical Media London; while “Camera and water resistance feature” was written by Chris Taylor, art directed by Riccardo Rachello and directed by Felix Brady through Stink Films.

"Gen Z is potentially one of the most creative generations in human history,” Matthew Leem, vice president of marketing at Samsung Mobile, said. 

“These social savvy creators leverage their smartphone as a tool to turn their ideas and passions into reality and share them with the world."

Leem continued: “It's our privilege to work with the most remarkable young creators worldwide and observe how they realise their vision with our technology."

Blake Harrop, managing director at Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, said: “We’re always inspired by the way that people around the world use technology in awesomely creative ways, and Samsung’s Galaxy A devices really represent that global creative culture. 

“Our team hails from Russia, Zimbabwe, UK, USA, Spain, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands and France; so we quickly realised there were many different cultures we wanted to celebrate in this work.”

Samsung first launched its “Awesome is for everyone” platform in 2019 with an ad appealing to the TikTok generation.

