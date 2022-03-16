LimeWire appoints We Are Collider for comeback experience

LimeWire is planning its comeback as a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and will be launching in London with the help of We Are Collider.

The file-sharing platform, which previously shut down in 2011, will be returning as a service that allows artists and fans to create, buy and trade digital collectables without the crypto requirements of the current NFT landscape. Prices won't be listed in cryptocurrency; users will instead be able to purchase digital assets in standard currency.

We Are Collider has been appointed without a pitch to create a large-scale experiential activation in London as part of the May launch. The appointment was made at the start of March and work was under way last week.

The campaign will bring the brand "back to life in the real world", engaging a new NFT audience and making noise across social media. It is believed the experience will be hosted in a famous location, will reach thousands of consumers and will involve an invite-only launch.

We Are Collider was selected for the project off the back of its recent work launching Riot Games' Netflix series Arcane.

Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire co-chief executive, said: "Having seen We Are Collider's great work on the Riot Games' Netflix Series Arcane, we knew it was the perfect partner to deliver the experiential launch of LimeWire, and we can't wait to get started."

Anton Jerges, We Are Collider chief executive, added: "With NFTs a hot topic and major tech growth sector (and a groundbreaking opportunity for the music industry), it's very exciting to be involved in LimeWire's relaunch. It's really encouraging to see digital brands seeking tangible, real-world experiences to engage new audiences."

For the service that launches in May, LimeWire will be partnering with the music industry and artists, who can sell music pre-release, unreleased demos, graphical artwork, exclusive live tracks, digital merchandise and backstage content. The marketplace will expand to cover art and entertainment but will initially be focused on music.

LimeWire plans to give up to 90% of its revenue to the artists and will be aiming to onboard one million users within its first year.