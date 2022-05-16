Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Line-up revealed for Campaign’s Brand Works stage at The Podcast Show

The space has been created for brands and advertisers at the event, with more speakers to be announced.

Brand Works: hosting stage in partnership with Campaign
The Brand Works stage, in partnership with Campaign, at The Podcast Show, has revealed the line-up of its key speakers for the two-day festival.

The Podcast Show is being held at London’s Business Design Centre on 25 and 26 May, and the Brand Works stage will be a space for brands and advertisers to meet the podcasting industry and discuss the benefits of branded podcast content. 

Campaign will host sessions featuring brands and agencies that are innovating in the podcast space, with further sessions yet to be announced.

The space will play host to key figures within the podcast advertising market.

On 25 May, sessions include “Finding your format: brand should not mean bland”, from Fresh Air Production, which will demonstrate how unique creative concepts can help brands stand out from the crowd.

A fireside chat featuring Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan is also on the bill, with the discussion covering radio and podcast partnerships.

The first day of panels will finish off with three case studies on brands that have launched successful podcasts and connected with audiences. Speakers will include representatives from Puffin and Good Energy.

On the second day (26 May), The Lego Group will speak about its journey into podcasting. Starting with host reads, the company now has a branded content series: At Your Leisure with Sue Perkins, on Global Player.

Acast and Nielsen will also reveal international insights about podcasting for advertisers, demonstrating how exposure drives lift and sharing best execution practices.

