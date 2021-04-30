LinkedIn beats the redundancy blues with job hunt campaign

LinkedIn has launched a TV ad encouraging the public to “step forward together” amid an influx of redundancies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Created by VCCP, “Let’s step forward, together” begins as a man gets out of his bed in the middle of the night and promotes himself as “#OpenToWork” on LinkedIn.

The man (and his house plant) set off on a journey to “beat redundancy blues” on the professional community platform, with both man and plant appearing visibly healthier as a result of their newfound search for purpose (and drinking more water, of course).

It ends as the man and his trusty vegetation appear for their first day in a new job.

The ad made its TV debut on 30 April on Channel 4's Gogglebox and will run for seven weeks alongside social activity including LinkedIn’s first foray into TikTok, which is set to take place in June.

It was created by Tom Lee and directed by David Edwards. Media is handled by ARM.

The campaign is inspired by ONS employment figures from this month, which found that the UK’s unemployment rate now sits at 4.9% – though this is down 0.1 points on the previous quarter.

LinkedIn cited research by ThinkTank Research from October 2020, however – before the vaccine roll-out had begun – which found that two-thirds (67%) of the workforce already felt more optimistic about their career prospects.

“It’s been a challenging year for all of us, but green shoots are emerging, and we wanted the new ad to reflect that,” Darain Faraz, director of brand marketing at LinkedIn, said.

Faraz said that Linkedin had seen “extraordinary engagement on the platform” during the pandemic, with “countless heartwarming examples of the LinkedIn community coming together to support each other” through challenging and uncertain circumstances.

“We hope the creative reminds our audience of the power of LinkedIn and the opportunities their connections can facilitate, as well as the wealth of content and conversation that can support them at this time,” Faraz continued.

“We want our members to recognise LinkedIn is a place for everyone and that the next small step in their career, at this most unusual of times, starts with us.”

In February, LinkedIn partnered with The Big Issue to support the magazine’s sellers whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic.

Matt Lloyd, executive creative director at VCCP, added: “It’s been wonderful to work on a campaign that's so relevant to the moment we're all living in; we’ve all seen family and friends go through the difficulties of this time.

“We wanted our creative to tell the story that on LinkedIn it's the small steps that make the big difference, and you don't need the loudest voice to be heard.”

The platform launched its first TV ad "What are you searching for?" in October 2019.