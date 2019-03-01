Shannon Moyer
LinkedIn creates Shoreditch pop-up pub for job-seekers

The Linked Inn runs on 5 and 6 March, featuring exclusive vacancies for attendees.

Professional network LinkedIn is opening a pub for two days in Shoreditch to encourage Londoners to interact with their community while job-hunting.

The pop-up, called The Linked Inn, will be open on 5 and 6 March for anyone over 18 with a LinkedIn profile.

Entrants can have a professional headshot taken, receive career advice, have a drink and apply for live job vacancies from companies such as John Lewis Partnership and LadBible.

"By engaging your network and sharing, posting and connecting with your LinkedIn community, you can get closer to the job you want," LinkedIn careers expert Darain Faraz said. "That’s why we’ve set up The Linked Inn – to bring this to life and demonstrate the job-seeking process needn’t be as time-intensive as you might think."

Attendees can use the hashtag #InItTogether to share their experiences and grow their professional network.

