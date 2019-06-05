LinkedIn partners Heineken for pop-up pub tour

LinkedIn is taking its pop-up pub The Linked Inn to Manchester and Bristol in a partnership with Heineken.

The social networking site launched the experience in London in March and said that it managed to achieve double the forecast attendance.

In Manchester, LinkedIn is taking over Heineken-owned pub The Atlas in Deansgate this week, while the location for Bristol has yet to be revealed.

Heineken, John Lewis Partnership and H&M will have representatives at the event to meet potential candidates. LinkedIn experts will be on hand to provide career advice and help visitors boost their online profile.

The move coincides with LinkedIn's increased marketing push in those cities, including out-of-home, radio, digital and social activity.

Darain Faraz, head of brand, EMEA and Latin America, at LinkedIn, said: "As we continued to evolve the campaign and highlight our 20 million jobs on our platform, it was a no brainer to reopen the doors to The Linked Inn to other UK cities."