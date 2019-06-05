Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

LinkedIn partners Heineken for pop-up pub tour

Linked Inn will be in Bristol and Manchester.

LinkedIn: career advice while you drink
LinkedIn: career advice while you drink

LinkedIn is taking its pop-up pub The Linked Inn to Manchester and Bristol in a partnership with Heineken.

The social networking site launched the experience in London in March and said that it managed to achieve double the forecast attendance.

In Manchester, LinkedIn is taking over Heineken-owned pub The Atlas in Deansgate this week, while the location for Bristol has yet to be revealed.

Heineken, John Lewis Partnership and H&M will have representatives at the event to meet potential candidates. LinkedIn experts will be on hand to provide career advice and help visitors boost their online profile.

The move coincides with LinkedIn's increased marketing push in those cities, including out-of-home, radio, digital and social activity.

Darain Faraz, head of brand, EMEA and Latin America, at LinkedIn, said: "As we continued to evolve the campaign and highlight our 20 million jobs on our platform, it was a no brainer to reopen the doors to The Linked Inn to other UK cities."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now