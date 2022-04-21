LinkedIn turns young ex-offenders into fashion designers

LinkedIn has partnered with social enterprise Inside Out to help create a clothing line by young ex-offenders as part of a rehabilitation project.

Created by Inside Out founder Greg McKenzie in collaboration with Zack Fortag, the project brought together recent prison leavers aged between 18 and 27 years and gave them training and mentoring after they struggled to find employment following their release.

The project responds to new data from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), commissioned by LinkedIn, that found around 20% of leavers are able to find work in the first year of their release.

CEBR’s research also found that the unemployment rate for ex-offenders is 89% six weeks after their release. Analysis in prison leavers from 2020 revealed that this only improved to 44% a year after their release.

In order to combat this, the group were taught technical skills like screen printing and design to help them create the clothing line as well as business skills including sales and marketing.

They were supported in building their own professional profiles on LinkedIn, in addition to learning how to network and apply for roles.

LinkedIn also produced a two-minute social film to showcase the project and the work that went into the clothing line’s creation.

Thirteen pieces can be found in the unique clothing collection including branded hoodies, hats, T-shirts, face masks and bags. The garments are available at a pop-up store, created by VCCP London, in Westfield Stratford called “Blank Canvas” from 19-28 April.

"By giving these young prison leavers a second chance to demonstrate their potential, we can start to remove some of the barriers they face and empower other young ex-offenders to make a fresh start,” Zara Easton, head of brand marketing, UK at LinkedIn, explained.

“LinkedIn is providing training and mentoring to help them build skills and find long-term employment opportunities as part of our wider ambition to create a more inclusive workforce for everyone.

“Together with the founders of Inside Out, we wanted to develop a campaign that brings to life their new beginnings, and shows how we can help create that opportunity through the power of connections.”

Matt Lloyd, executive creative director at VCCP London, said: “Support networks for young offenders are already few and far between, and the pandemic has sadly only added to that.

“For an ex-offender trying to build a new future, LinkedIn might not be the obvious place to start. But Linkedin is unique in being able to offer the kind of learning, advice and connections that might otherwise seem a world away.”

Lloyd added: “This Inside Out project is a wonderful opportunity for these young ex-offenders to demonstrate what’s possible with a little mentoring, encouragement and belief. We hope it helps start something much bigger.”

McKenzie said: “Unemployment rates for former prisoners are much higher than among the wider population, even 10 years after release.

“But there is a positive correlation between employment and reduced reoffending, which shows the need for proactive policies to ensure more prison leavers are able to access job opportunities and the tools and training they need to succeed. This is what Inside Out is all about.”