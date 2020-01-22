Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lionsgate set to retain Carat for UK and Ireland media

Carat has worked on account since 2015.

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Lionsgate film
Lionsgate, the film distributor, is set to retain Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat as its media planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch.

A review kicked off in September, with Lionsgate working with ApertoOne on the process. The account is reported to be worth between £20m and £25m in media spend.

Carat fought off competition from Goodstuff Communications, WPP’s Mindshare and Publicis Media’s Starcom to win the UK and Ireland business.

It has worked on the Lionsgate account since 2015, when the company ended its 11-year relationship with Group M shop MEC (now Wavemaker).

Current Lionsgate releases include BombshellThe Personal History of David Copperfield and Knives Out.  

Lionsgate and Carat declined to comment.

