Listen up! The Campaign Radio and Audio Advertising Summit is coming soon

Live and in-person for the first time, this year's event discusses the importance of creating campaigns to stand out to your listeners and to advance your brand image.

Campaign and PodPod Radio and Audio Advertising Summit: panel discussions and fireside chats
The 2023 Campaign and PodPod Radio and Audio Advertising Summit takes place later this month on 26 January at America Square in London.

With the UK currently tuning in to 69 million podcast hours and 990 million radio listening hours a week, this year’s edition comes under the banner of “Supercharge engagement by integrating audio into your advertising mix”.

And, in keeping with previous events, it promises an engaging mix of presentations and panel discussions to unpick the various opportunities and challenges for any brand looking to boost engagement and create impactful advertising work that can cut through and reach a vital, discerning audience.

Guest speakers include Richard Mashiter, UK media and content director, Mars, Vicky Handley, brand communications and media lead, Lloyds Banking Group, Mark Barber, planning director, Radiocentre, and Nicola Keane, head of digital marketing UK and Europe, Pizza Hut.

There are also panel discussions and fireside chats covering topics such as the power and potential of podcast advertising, curating impactful audio and anticipating the future of radio and audio.

If the possibilities and potential of audio advertising excite you (and they should…) and if you want to join more than 100 marketers, audio advertising experts and pioneers at a live event boasting some fine networking opportunities, you still have time to sign up. 

Tickets have almost gone, but you can book a place here.

