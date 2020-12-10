The Lists 2020: Top 10 pets of adland

1 Mildred
Breed Maltipoo
Pawrent Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google
Likes Nights in with the girls and wearing cute accessories.
Lockdown life Mildred joined the Robb family in lockdown so doesn’t have a clue about pre-lockdown routines.
Insta-fame 101 followers – @mildred_the_maltipoo
2 Maggie
Breed Boston Terrier
Pawrent Millie Ruddy, senior paid social manager, Digitas UK
Likes You’ll find Maggie strutting the streets of southeast London, hanging out at trendy pubs (they know her on a first-name basis at her local) and the local butchers, where she gets free bones.
Lockdown life Maggie has been enjoying some extra park time and making cameos on Zoom calls.
Insta-fame 1,060 followers – @Maggiebarks_
3 Ferus
Breed Irish Red Setter
Pawrent Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and executive chairman, S4 Capital
Likes Louis Vuitton dog collars, strategy talk with Mart and long walks.
Claim to fame Ferus is happy to strut his stuff in the national press (The Times) and the trade press (Campaign).
4 Coco
Breed Chihuahua
Pawrent Tracey Colville, office manager, TRO
Likes This small but mighty pooch has a soft spot for anyone in a high-vis vest and is a regular in the TRO office. She’s loyal and faithful… to anyone who has food.
Claim to fame Will strike a “starved meerkat” pose for treats.
5 Mayday (left) and Khaleesi
Breed Labrador and English Pointer
Pawrent Ella Corke, account manager, Mando-Connect WPP
Likes Chasing rabbits and lying by the fire with each other.
6 Xenocrates (Xeno)
Breed English Bulldog
Pawrent Fayola Douglas, senior reporter, Campaign
Likes Brother Aristotle, drinking muddy puddles and playing with anything that isn’t a dog toy.
Lockdown life It’s all about WFH. Born into a pandemic, Xeno is loving Fay’s loungewear wardrobe.
Insta-fame 142 followers – @xenotheenglishbulldog
7 Kopi
Breed Cockapoo
Pawrent Tanya Jumabhoy, assistant brand manager, Lucozade
Likes Kopi loves sticks, laces, watching TV, the sound of the doorbell and chewing cardboard boxes. He doesn’t enjoy bath time or swimming but if there’s a duck in a pond, you can bet he’ll still try to get it.
8 Kilo
Breed Jack Russell Pug
Pawrents Mike Chivers, brand earned creative, Edelman, and David O’Brien, assistant store experience manager, Browns East
Likes He is into slippers, fluffy cushions, socks – in fact, anything remotely fuzzy that’s not his.
Claim to fame Kilo was snapped for canine fashion emporium Pet Palace by French doggie photographer Virginie Petorin, who has also shot Pig, Nick Grimshaw’s dog.
9 Izzy
Breed British Shorthair
Pawrent Tosh Ohta, head of client development, Amplify
Likes She enjoys Marmite, catnip, loud electronic music and cardboard boxes of any size.
Lockdown life Although Izzy may seem like she wants the flat to herself, she is secretly enjoying her humans being around.
Claim to fame A photo of Izzy DJing appeared across Resident Advisor’s social channels and was one of its most-engaged with posts that year. #HouseisaFeline.
10 Colonel Mustard (foreground) and Percy
Breed Moggies but the Colonel has a dash of Maine Coon
Pawrent Gemma Charles, deputy editor, Campaign
Likes Giving each other death stares, decapitating mice and mainlining Dreamies.
Lockdown life It’s all about the keyboard stroll.
Insta-fame Not very famous, 26 followers, last update 2016, @mustardandpercy