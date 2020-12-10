The Lists 2020: Top 10 pets of adland

1 Mildred

Breed Maltipoo Pawrent Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google Likes Nights in with the girls and wearing cute accessories. Lockdown life Mildred joined the Robb family in lockdown so doesn’t have a clue about pre-lockdown routines. Insta-fame 101 followers – @mildred_the_maltipoo 2 Maggie Breed Boston Terrier Pawrent Millie Ruddy, senior paid social manager, Digitas UK Likes You’ll find Maggie strutting the streets of southeast London, hanging out at trendy pubs (they know her on a first-name basis at her local) and the local butchers, where she gets free bones.

Lockdown life Maggie has been enjoying some extra park time and making cameos on Zoom calls.

Insta-fame 1,060 followers – @Maggiebarks_

3 Ferus

Breed Irish Red Setter

Pawrent Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and executive chairman, S4 Capital

Likes Louis Vuitton dog collars, strategy talk with Mart and long walks.

Claim to fame Ferus is happy to strut his stuff in the national press (The Times) and the trade press (Campaign).

4 Coco

Breed Chihuahua

Pawrent Tracey Colville, office manager, TRO

Likes This small but mighty pooch has a soft spot for anyone in a high-vis vest and is a regular in the TRO office. She’s loyal and faithful… to anyone who has food.

Claim to fame Will strike a “starved meerkat” pose for treats.

5 Mayday (left) and Khaleesi

Breed Labrador and English Pointer

Pawrent Ella Corke, account manager, Mando-Connect WPP

Likes Chasing rabbits and lying by the fire with each other.

6 Xenocrates (Xeno)

Breed English Bulldog

Pawrent Fayola Douglas, senior reporter, Campaign

Likes Brother Aristotle, drinking muddy puddles and playing with anything that isn’t a dog toy.

Lockdown life It’s all about WFH. Born into a pandemic, Xeno is loving Fay’s loungewear wardrobe.

Insta-fame 142 followers – @xenotheenglishbulldog

7 Kopi

Breed Cockapoo

Pawrent Tanya Jumabhoy, assistant brand manager, Lucozade

Likes Kopi loves sticks, laces, watching TV, the sound of the doorbell and chewing cardboard boxes. He doesn’t enjoy bath time or swimming but if there’s a duck in a pond, you can bet he’ll still try to get it.

8 Kilo

Breed Jack Russell Pug

Pawrents Mike Chivers, brand earned creative, Edelman, and David O’Brien, assistant store experience manager, Browns East

Likes He is into slippers, fluffy cushions, socks – in fact, anything remotely fuzzy that’s not his.

Claim to fame Kilo was snapped for canine fashion emporium Pet Palace by French doggie photographer Virginie Petorin, who has also shot Pig, Nick Grimshaw’s dog.

9 Izzy

Breed British Shorthair

Pawrent Tosh Ohta, head of client development, Amplify

Likes She enjoys Marmite, catnip, loud electronic music and cardboard boxes of any size.

Lockdown life Although Izzy may seem like she wants the flat to herself, she is secretly enjoying her humans being around.

Claim to fame A photo of Izzy DJing appeared across Resident Advisor’s social channels and was one of its most-engaged with posts that year. #HouseisaFeline.

10 Colonel Mustard (foreground) and Percy

Breed Moggies but the Colonel has a dash of Maine Coon

Pawrent Gemma Charles, deputy editor, Campaign

Likes Giving each other death stares, decapitating mice and mainlining Dreamies.

Lockdown life It’s all about the keyboard stroll.

Insta-fame Not very famous, 26 followers, last update 2016, @mustardandpercy